PAF Chief witnesses static display of PAF loader aircraft in England

Ejaz Shah

RAWALPINDI, Jul 20 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday witnessed the static display of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hercules during his visit to Royal International Air Tattoo-2019 being held at Fairford, UK.

The aesthetically painted aircraft of the prestigious No 6 Squadron of PAF landed at Royal

Air Force Base Fairford, UK on Friday, PAF press release here said.

Hercules of the No 6 Squadron is vying for the coveted Concourse D’ Elegance trophy at the mega event, which opened its doors for the general public.

The Air Chief interacted with the PAF contingent participating in the mega event and lauded their efforts for bringing laurels to the country.