PAF Chief announces setting up of golf academy at Airmen Club

KARACHI, Feb 17 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer Sunday announced to set up a golf training academy here at Airmen Golf Club, Korangi Creek to promote the game among the youngsters.

Speaking at the concluding session of Chief of Army Staff (CAS) open golf championship as a chief guest, Aasim Zaheer vowed to encourage golf in the country along with squash and winter sports, a press release said.

He said the young golfers would be provided proper training facilities at the academy.

The chief guest appreciated the management committee and officials of Airmen Golf Course for making the event a huge success.

He also distributed prizes and trophies among the winners of various categories at the prize distribution ceremony which was held later in the day.

Moreover, the country’s leading golfer Shabbir Iqbal who clinched the 38th CAS Open golf championship’s title had remained unchallenged victor in the tournament by carding 16 under 272.

The ace golfer started his fourth round’s play with 14 under at the tranquil Airmen Golf Course. The bogey on the second hole could not dent his composure on a pleasant sunny day as he scored three birdies on 4th, 7th & 18th hole, making his total 16 under 272.

This awe inspiring play gave him an unassailable lead of 12 strokes over his nearest contender, Muhammad Munir who finished second with 4 under par 284. Muhammad Ashfaq and Hamza Amin Shared the third spot with 1 under 287.

Shabbir Iqbal was awarded the coveted trophy for winning the professionals category. Meanwhile, in Senior Professionals Category, Muhammad Akram won the title with gross score of 143 (01 under par), leaving behind Imdad Hussain, who secured second position with gross score of 145 (01 over par). The Junior Professionals title was clinched by Syed Bilal, who scored 150 (06 over par), while Bilal Khan got the second position with gross score of 151 (07 over par).

In the Amateur event Taimoor Khan remained on top in gross category with gross score of 2 under 214. Muhammad Saqib finished second with gross score of 225, while Aashiq Hussain, with gross score of 227 remained third. In the net category Muhammad Sharif was first with net score of 212, while Sajid Khan got the second slot with net score of 217. The third place in the net category was won by Arsalan Hussain who carded 219 on the score board.

In the ladies gross category, Aania Farooq won the first prize with 165 gross, while Daniyah Syed with 181 and Amna Amjad with 197 gross got the 2nd and 3rd prize. Meanwhile in the ladies net category, Abiha Syed (146 Net) was awarded the first prize, followed by Tabassum Sharif (159 Net) and Sana Tahir Javed (177 Net), who remained 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In the gross category of AGC Members, Omer Intesar (79 gross) got the first prize, while Abdullah Arif (85 gross) and Sqn Ldr Mansoor (87 gross) got 2nd and 3rd position respectively. Whereas, in the net category of the Club members, Ghulam Murtaza (72 Net) got the first prize, followed by Muhammad Arsalan (75 Net) and Muhammad Javed (76 Net) on 2nd and 3rd.

The Chief Guest also handed over the key of brand new Suzuki Swift Car to Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain for scoring ‘Hole in One’ on the 2nd hole (Par 3) to take home.

The Championship featured over 350 golfers, including 108 professionals from all over the country. Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship was introduced in 1977 and ever since has been a regular feature in PGF and PAF annual sports calendars.