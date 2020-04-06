PAF C-130 transports medical equipments to Baluchistan

KARACHI, Apr 6 (APP):A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying approximately 11000 pounds of relief goods along with medical equipment, including N95 masks, protective gear, gloves, face masks, testing kits and medicines for the people of Baluchistan landed at PAF Base, Samungli (Quetta) early this morning.

According to a PAF press release issued here Wednesday The No6 Squadron C-130 took off from PAF Base Nur Khan under the relief mission to strengthen ongoing national fight against COVID -19.

PAF air transport fleet was said to be playing a pivotal role in airlift of medical equipment to every nook and corner of the country.