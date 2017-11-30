PAF arranges seminar on Aviation Industry

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in

collaboration with Royal Aeronautical Society arranged a seminar on the topic of “Aviation Industry: Future Perspective and Application of Technology” at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Simon Luxmoore, Chief Executive Royal Aeronautical Society also attended the seminar as a key speaker. Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support), who is also Chairman Royal Aeronautical Society Islamabad delivered the opening address and highlighted the salient

features of the seminar. National and international speakers gave presentations

on different aspects of Aviation Industry during the seminar.

Addressing on the occasion, the Air Chief said, “Aviation industry plays a significant role in the country’s economy and it is heartening to note that this industry is flourishing in Pakistan. In the same context, the upcoming strategic projects such as CPEC would provide greater spur to aviation sector in the country”.

The Air Chief further said that PAF had taken a strategic

initiative of planning the establishment of Aviation City at Kamra, which would provide the desired impetus to our cutting-edge indigenization programmes, strengthen the local industry and harness the demanded of foreign aviation

industry.

Senior serving and retired PAF Officers, select notables from aviation industry and students from various educational institutions attended the seminar.