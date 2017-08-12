PAF arranges scintillating air show to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The skies of the Federal Capital
were filled with the rainbow colours, emanating from the roaring
jets as they rehearsed the breathtaking manoeuvres on a bright
sunny day Saturday.
Although it was a full dress rehearsal, yet the venue was
filled with people to witness this jaw dropping aerial display.
The rehearsal was carried out in connection with the
preparations for the largest ever air show by PAF in the history of
Pakistan to mark its 70th birth anniversary.
The air show would be held in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9,
Islamabad and Sea View, Karachi on August 14.
The special appearance of “Solo Turk”, the famous Turkish
aerobatic team of Turkish Air Force and the internationally
acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF
aircraft has added colours to this mega event.
Besides the two teams from brotherly countries, the pride of
Pakistan JF-17 Thunder is also performing in the much awaited air
show.
Another salient feature of the show is the Tri-Services free
fall display of Special Services personnel.
Mirage, SAAB-2000, and Augusta-139 from PAF, while MI-17 and
PUMA helicopters from Army Aviation would also perform during the
show in Islamabad at 1300 hours, whereas F-16, PAF aerobatics team
Sherdil, P-3C Orion, Z-9, Alouette-III and Sea King helicopters
will mesmerize the audience at Sea View Karachi at 1430 hours on
August 14.
