PAF aircraft escort Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received a glorious welcome as the royal aircraft entered the Pakistani airspace.

Formations of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcons of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) escorted the Crown Prince, who arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, said a PAF press release.

The PAF aircraft received the royal aeroplane as it entered the Pakistani airspace and escorted it till its landing at the PAF Base Nur Khan.

It is the PAF’s unique tradition of welcoming the visiting heads of state/government of the brotherly countries whenever they are on their official visits to Pakistan.