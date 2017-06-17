PAF accepted every challenge, demonstrated heights of professional excellence: Air Chief

KARACHI, June 17 (APP): The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has accepted every

challenge and demonstrated remarkable heights of professional excellence, said Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

A PAF statement here on Saturday said that he was presiding over the

Convocation ceremony of No 30 Air War Course held at PAF Air War College, Faisal.

The Air Chief congratulated the graduating officers on successful

completion of the course and expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills acquired at the Air War College would assist the participants to effectively contribute towards the requirements of National Security.

Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief said ” PAF has accepted every

challenge and demonstrated remarkable heights of professional excellence. Indeed, quality training has been the greatest enabler of this excellence and our training institutions have contributed immensely in this regard.”

He further said, “As senior military professionals, you must remain

abreast of contemporary geo-political and strategic environment in order

to be better prepared for a befitting response to current as well as emerging security situation challenge”.

He added that certainly, a high-level of cooperation and synergy exists

among sister services. Jointness remains at the heart of modern warfare and through our synergistic efforts we have achieved remarkable success in the War against Terrorism.

He further said that it is heartening to note that the College has made

great contributions to inculcate its graduates with emerging trends in doctrine, strategy and air power employment to face modern challenges with confidence and ingenuity.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Pirzada Kamaluddin Ahmed Siddiqui, Commandant

Air War College, presented the course report.

Beside officers from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army and Pakistan

Navy, the graduates included officers from twelve friendly countries as

well including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The ceremony was attended by various high ranking civil and military

officers and diplomats from different countries.

PAF Air War College is the premier institution of Pakistan Air Force,

where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries

are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.