ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Pacer Naseem Shah deems to make a comeback in the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14.

Naseem, who was ruled out of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a back injury he sustained while bowling in a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, said for now, I have set focus on the upcoming Asia Cup this year and the next year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, said a press release issued here.