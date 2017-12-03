Owais Lughari meets Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy Owais

Laghari called upon Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

here Sunday.

Talking at this occasion, the CM said that the current

government had ended the darkness in the country whereas

in contrary to it, previous rulers did not take any

initiative to end the energy crisis. He added that the

credit of wiping out load-shedding in the country went

to the government of the PML (N) as load-shedding here had

become a history now.

The chief minister said that despite the barriers

created by some political rivals, power projects had been

completed in the record period. He added that these elements

had tried to delay every project of public interest,

including energy projects, and today they were ashamed of

their deeds.

Diligent work and dedication which was shown for execution

of energy projects had no match in Pakistan’s 70-year history

and the present government had fulfilled its promises made

to people, he claimed.