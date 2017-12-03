Owais Lughari meets Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy Owais
Laghari called upon Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif
here Sunday.
Talking at this occasion, the CM said that the current
government had ended the darkness in the country whereas
in contrary to it, previous rulers did not take any
initiative to end the energy crisis. He added that the
credit of wiping out load-shedding in the country went
to the government of the PML (N) as load-shedding here had
become a history now.
The chief minister said that despite the barriers
created by some political rivals, power projects had been
completed in the record period. He added that these elements
had tried to delay every project of public interest,
including energy projects, and today they were ashamed of
their deeds.
Diligent work and dedication which was shown for execution
of energy projects had no match in Pakistan’s 70-year history
and the present government had fulfilled its promises made
to people, he claimed.
