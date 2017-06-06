ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas
Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Saddarudin Shah
Rashidi Tuesday hailed the role of Overseas Pakistanis worker for the
development and prosperity of the country.
Talking to APP, he said skilled and unskilled laborers hardworking at
home or abroad are playing major role to put the state on the path of sustainable development.
He said the contribution of the workers in strengthening
the economy of the country, which is very appreciatable, and present
government has taken many steps for the promotion and safety of the
workers.
The federal minister said workforce is extremely
significant for the socio-economic development of any country.
He said no society can develop and prosper unless the
basic needs of its working classes are fulfilled and government was
committed to improving the living standard of laborers.
To a question he said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis
has disbursed Rs 8.213 billion in the form of death grant, marriage
grant and education scholarships to the workers’ children during
last four years.
“An amount of Rs 53.145 billion has also been paid as old-age
pension and old-age grant to the insured employees of industrial,
commercial and other organizations during the said period”, he
informed.
He further said efforts are being made to reform existing
labour legislation to bring them in conformity to International
Labour Standards.
Overseas Pakistanis workers playing vital role in country’s progress
ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas