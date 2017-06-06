Overseas Pakistanis workers playing vital role in country’s progress

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas

Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Saddarudin Shah

Rashidi Tuesday hailed the role of Overseas Pakistanis worker for the

development and prosperity of the country.

Talking to APP, he said skilled and unskilled laborers hardworking at

home or abroad are playing major role to put the state on the path of sustainable development.

He said the contribution of the workers in strengthening

the economy of the country, which is very appreciatable, and present

government has taken many steps for the promotion and safety of the

workers.

The federal minister said workforce is extremely

significant for the socio-economic development of any country.

He said no society can develop and prosper unless the

basic needs of its working classes are fulfilled and government was

committed to improving the living standard of laborers.

To a question he said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis

has disbursed Rs 8.213 billion in the form of death grant, marriage

grant and education scholarships to the workers’ children during

last four years.

“An amount of Rs 53.145 billion has also been paid as old-age

pension and old-age grant to the insured employees of industrial,

commercial and other organizations during the said period”, he

informed.

He further said efforts are being made to reform existing

labour legislation to bring them in conformity to International

Labour Standards.