Overseas Pakistanis should avoid visiting Pakistan till April 4: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf on Monday said overseas Pakistani should avoid visiting Pakistan till April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference here with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza, Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, he said some of the overseas Pakistanis had tried to come to Pakistan from Turkey.

“However, the Pakistani embassy has been contacted to stop them in Turkey and provide accommodation. Some of the overseas are also coming from Qatar who will reach the country by night hours,” he added.

The SAPM noted that this was done in the wake of preventive measures taken to contain the outbreak. He urged the overseas to stay in their respective countries and avoiding visiting Pakistan.