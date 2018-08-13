Overseas Pakistanis pin high hope for a better future of Pakistan under Imran Khan’s leadership:WCOP

LONDON, Aug 13 (APP):The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) has great expectations and pin high hope

for a better future of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister designate Imran Khan, its

Co-founder and Executive Director Arif Anis Malik said.

“We warmly welcome a highly educated person like Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister

of Pakistan to lead the country and its people with a vision to transform it into a

true Islamic welfare state free of corruption and corrupt practices and based on social

and economic justice”,he told APP .

He expressed the hope that Imran Khan would also work for the betterment of the people

of Pakistan and the religious minorities living in the country in the light of the vision

of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the founder of Pakistan.

Arif Malik said that overseas Pakistan specially British Pakistanis were very happy with

the success of Imran Khan in the July 25 election held in Pakistan.

He said that Mr.Khan had received higher education from the United Kingdom

so his friends here were very happy that a highly educated and a true Pakistani was

becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Mr.Malik on behalf of WCOP assured Imran Khan that overseas Pakistanis specially

those living in the UK would do their level best and whatever they could do for the economic

development of Pakistan and pursue them to help the government in its efforts for the building

of a new Pakistan.

He also urged the overseas Pakistanis specially British-Pakistanis to take benefit from

huge investment opportunities being offered by the new government in Pakistan in various

sectors of economy and play their vital role the in the socio-economic development of the

country of their origin (Pakistan).