Overseas Pakistanis issues must be resolved on priority: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said welfare of 90 million overseas Pakistanis was a major responsibility of the government and said their issues must be resolved on priority.

Talking to Chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Barrister Amjad Malik who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the foremost goal of the OPF should be welfare of overseas Pakistanis and their families in Pakistan.

The president hoped that the OPF would continue to perform this duty in a befitting manner.

Expressing concern over the decline in the number of overseas Pakistanis, he stressed the need to explore new employment opportunities abroad for skilled and non-skilled Pakistani workers.

He asked OPF to increase contacts with the expatriates and urged the Pakistani embassies abroad to resolve their issues in an efficient manner.

He also called for improving performance of community welfare Attachés’.

The president asked for determination of quota for the admissions of children of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistani educational institutions.

He also underscored that all possible efforts should be made to establish Pakistani schools in Gulf countries to help provide affordable education for children of overseas community.

The chairman of BoG OPF thanked the president for taking personal interest in resolving the problems of Pakistani immigrants.