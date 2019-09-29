Overseas Pakistanis hail Prime Minister’s speech at UNGA

LONDON, Sep 29 (APP):Different segments of Overseas Pakistanis have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly and presenting Kashmir issue in an effective and historic way.

Talking to APP, Arif Anis Malik, UK based Executive Director of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech was a remarkably convincing case made for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“The Prime Minister’s speech also elaborated the challenges to the climate in the most succinct way”, he remarked.

Arif Anis Malik further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan went on to explode the myth of Islamic militancy and exposed the beneficiaries of “Islamophobia” and pointed out the contradictions of the Western stereotyping of the Muslims world. Mr. Khan, he said explained the role of the Western countries in the great racket of money laundering from poor countries. “It was a speech full of pleasant surprise”, he remarked.

Arif Anis Malik said “One wishes the conscience of the world is awakened and the world keeps human lives in Indian Occupied Kashmir over the monetary profit from Indian market of 1.2 billion consumers”.