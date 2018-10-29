Overseas Pakistanis can access minister online for grievances

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari would hold a live session on Facebook for expatriates in a week in order to address their grievances faced by them in their respective countries.

The initiative also aims at taking the diaspora on board for policy and decision making regarding the economic and social development of the country, said SAPM Zulifqar Bukhari here on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said the decision was taken to comply with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan under which the expatriates could play an important role for bringing economic development and social prosperity in the country through their valuable asset.

Under the initiative, the SAPM said, he would have a direct video interaction every week with expatriates in a country to know their issues and highlight the potential areas of business in the country.

In the first live Facebook video message Saturday, being disseminated through social media sites Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitters and electronic media, the SAPM urged the overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to catch him on live session for redressal of their problems and worthy suggestions for the betterment of the country.

Zulifqar Bukhari said, “I will interact with expatriates working in KSA today.”

Underling the need of whopping Foreign Direct Investment Zulifqar Bukhari said the real estate sector has a great space to entice Pakistani overseas for their investment by building confidence and removing mistrust between the state and them. The Ministry would do all out efforts to create sense of ownership among them, he added.

He also revealed that the OP&HRD was all set to launch a digital 24/7 complainant cell ‘Call Sarzameen’ in its office to quickly address the forwarded complaints.

“All possible facilities and conducive environment would be provided to the foreign investors for the development and prosperity of the country,” he added

Zulifqar Bukhari said every year Overseas Pakistanis were sending around US$ 20 billion through proper channel, while over US$ 15 billion were being sending through hundi in the country.

He said the the department was taking various measures for increased use of banking channels by removing red tapes in sending remittances to boost the foreign reserves.

Commenting on dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, he said that Imran Khan was the last hope of the people for the welfare and development of the country.