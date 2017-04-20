Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab Meets Community in Belgium

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Overseas Pakistanis Commission
of Punjab has been successfully resolving the issues of all the
Overseas Pakistanis irrespective of their social, economic and
political affiliations.
This was stated by Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission
(OPC) Punjab, Khalid Shaheen.
According to a message received here Thursday, he was addressing
a well-attended, meeting with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium, organized
by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels.
A high level delegation of OPC, comprising of Vice Chairperson
Khalid Shaheen, Commissioner Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti, Director General
Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari and Member Saad Akbar is currently visiting
Belgium as part of their Road Shows in Europe.
Pakistani Community from different cities of Belgium including
representatives from all walks of life attended the meeting and
discussed problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis and put forth suggestions for improving services at various levels of the
government.
Discussing the high level of commitment of the Commission,
Khalid Shaheen informed that the commission was created by
the Chief Minister Punjab on the basis of his personal experiences
during the time he spent overseas when he spent time with ordinary Pakistanis listening to their grievances.
Commissioner Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti, while informing the gathering
about successes of the Commission said that the Commission received
more than 7000 complaints from the Overseas Pakistanis and more than
60% complaints have been resolved amicably. It also helped in
providing relief to people in the realm of illegal occupation and
fraudulent cases of properties which remains pre dominant among the
issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Luxembourg and European Union,
Mrs. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi also addressed the community and
highlighted the efforts on the part of Government of Pakistan
and also the Embassy to address the problems of Pakistani diaspora
to their satisfaction.
