Overseas Pak businessmen to contribute in national progress by investing in country:Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday called upon the overseas Pakistani businessmen to invest in their homeland and contribute to national progress.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Pakistani businessmen based in Bahrain, who called on him at Parliament House, a statement issued here said.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that the environment of doing business in Pakistan was conducive and overseas Pakistanis should benefit from the investment opportunities available in different sectors.

The businessmen delegation, led by President Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Sajid apprised the Acting President about the problems being faced by the Pakistani community in Bahrain, particularly with regard to issuance of visa to the Pakistani nationals.

The acting president said that he would ask the ministries concerned to take up the issue with Bahrainian government and resolve it at the earliest.

He said that the role of overseas Pakistanis in the national development agenda could not be over looked and institutions in Pakistan would facilitate the overseas Pakistani businessmen to ensure their participation in the economic activities of the country.

The delegation appreciated Sadiq Sanjrani for taking keen interest in resolving the issues confronting the Pakistani community in Bahrain and assured their full cooperation for enhancing the economic ties between Pakistan and Bahrain as well as motivating the business community there to invest in Pakistan.