Over Rs2,092 mln released for projects under PM Agriculture Emergency Program

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):The government, under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20 has released an amount of Rs2,092 million for different agriculture sector development projects initiated under ‘Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program’ for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors to alleviate poverty from the country.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has given the authorization for the release of funds for over 14 projects initiated under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program that includes watercourse improvement, crop enhancement, backyard poultry faring, fish farming and cage fish culture.

The authorization for release for also given for other initiatives under the program including calf fattening, foot and mouth disease control and enhancing the command areas in small dams.