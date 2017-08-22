Over Rs.55.122 bln released for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The government has so far released

over Rs55.122 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme

(PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new

schemes against their total allocations of Rs.1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs5590.993 million for federal

ministries and Rs14420 million for special areas, according to data

of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, Rs2600 million have been released

for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority)

for which the government has earmarked Rs13660 million under PSDP

2017 18.

The government also released Rs600 million for National Health

Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount

of Rs48701.460 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-

18 while Rs46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear

Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs409.553

million.

An amount of Rs300 million have been released for Finance

Division out of its total allocations of Rs20143 million while Rs163

million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its

total allocations of Rs815 million for the current year while

Rs300.188 million have been released for Finance Division of its

allocations of Rs20143.333 for current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs723.932 have been released for Petroleum and

Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs2992.846

million, Rs150 million for Planning, Development

and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs11498.353 million

whereas Rs500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its

allocations of Rs3500 million.

The government released Rs61 million for Human Rights

Division, Rs322 million for National Food Security and Research

Division, Rs732 million for Petroleum and Natural Resources Division

and Rs150 million for Planning Division.

The government released Rs4040 million for AJK (block and

other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25344.303 million,

Rs5578 for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its

allocations of Rs18300 million whereas Rs4802 million have been

released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its

total allocations of Rs26900 million for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs30000 million for Prime

Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs900 million

have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs7500.

An amount of Rs3211.746 million have been released for Prime

Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of

Rs20000 million, according to the data.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a

proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are

released as per given mechanism.

The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July

September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third

quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).