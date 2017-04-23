Over Rs 479 mln released for Revenue Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): The government has so far released Rs 479.713 million for various projects of Revenue Division out of its total allocations of Rs 687.304 earmarked in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2016-17.

Out of the total amount released, Rs 242.9 million have been released for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving Border Service Project, according to official data.

The government has earmarked Rs 347 million for this project under the development fund of the current year.

The government also released Rs 105 million for establishing Inland Revenue offices in Pakistan for which an amount of Rs 150 million would be spent during the current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs 25 million have been released for feasibilities of MMC Gwadar, Regional Tax Office Islamabad and Sargodha and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Karachi.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 19 million have been released for construction for warehouse and sepoy barracks for Model Customs Collectorate, Peshawar for which an amount of Rs 25.41 million have been earmarked in the current fiscal year.

The government also released Rs 21.626 million for construction of new accommodation and overhead water tank in the premises of FBR Complex Spiny Road Quetta. The total allocations for the project have been fixed at Rs 30.569 million.

A sum of Rs 25.401 million have been released for construction of additional block for Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Gujranwala on which Rs 38.899 million would be spent during the current year.

In addition, the government released Rs 17.765 million for project for security improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for installation of three fixed and one mobile scanner with assistance of JICA.

As many as Rs 26.378 million would be spent on the project during the current financial year, according to the data.

An amount of Rs 14.532 have been released for installation of Elevator at Custom House Lahore while Rs 4.490 million have been released for construction of boundary wall around customs land at Chilmas Das Gilgit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released Rs562.274 billion for total development projects of various divisions out of total allocations of Rs800 billion earmarked under PSDP 2016-17.