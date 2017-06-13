Over Rs 15,071 bln charged expenditure approved

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): The National Assembly on Tuesday approved over Rs.15071 billion charged expenditure included in demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending June 30, 2018.

Charged expense included Rs. 13,163,216,083,000 for repayment of

domestic debt, Rs.1,231,000,000,000 for Servicing of Domestic Debt, Rs.286,611,512,000 for Foreign Loans Repayment, Rs.132,015,820,000 for Servicing of Foreign Debt, Rs.39,773,500,000 for Repayment of Short Term Foreign Credits, Rs.186,871,299,000 for External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government.

Similarly, these expense include Rs. 3,897,980,000 for Superannuation

Allowance and Pensions, Rs. 12,000,000,000 for Grants-in-Aid and Miscellaneous Adjustments between the Federal and Provincial Governments, Rs.50,000,000 for Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs.250,000,000 for other Expenditure of Foreign Affairs Division, Rs.6,500,000 for Civil Works, Rs.207,990,000 for other Expenditure of Law and Justice Division, Rs.1,636,845,000 for National Assembly, Rs.1,273,334,000 for Senate, Rs.1,500,000,000 for Pakistan Railways, Rs,959,693,000 for Staff, Household and Allowance of the President, Rs.4,193,651,000 for Audit, Rs.1,817,018,000 for Supreme Court, Rs.486,601,000 for Islamabad High Court, Rs.2,348,286,000 for Election, Rs.670,127,000 for Wafaqi Mohtasib and Rs.224,500,000 for Federal Tax Ombudsman.