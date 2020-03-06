Over 98 pc work of Mansehra-Thakot section of Havelian-Thakot Motorway completed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Over 98 per cent physical progress on 79 km Mansehra – Thakot section of 118 km long Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been completed and soon it would become functional, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Friday.

About 40 kilometer section from Shah Maqsood inter-change to Mansehra had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year, he added.

He said work on Havelian-Thakot Motorway project started in September 2016 and it would cost Rs133 billion. Ninety percent of the project had been funded by China Exim Bank while the 10 percent was being funded by Government of Pakistan, he said.

The motorway will start from Havelian and will pass through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari and ends at Thakot.

The motorway has five tunnels, two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Upto Mansehra, its 39 km portion has six-lane controlled access portion while the remaining 79 km would be four-lane highway.