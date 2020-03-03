Over 90,000 hajj applications received

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):As many as 90,701 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme till eighth day.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks had received 90,701 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Tuesday evening.The government scheme applications will be received till March 6.

This year total 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.The applicants must get receipt with bank stamp from the banks.