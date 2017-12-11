Over 8 mln people in Yemen ‘a step away from famine’: UN warns

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 11 (APP):More than 8 million people in war-torn Yemen are a step away from famine, the United Nations has warned.

Jamie McGoldrick, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, raised the alarm on Monday, adding that though a Saudi-led coalition blockade had been slightly eased, the situation in the Arab country remained dire.

“The continuing blockade of ports is limiting supplies of fuel, food and medicines; dramatically increasing the number of vulnerable people who need help,” he said in a statement.