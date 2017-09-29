Over 700 million Chinese will travel during National Day break

BEIJING, Sept 29 (APP): About half of Chinese plan to travel

during the upcoming National Day holiday and Mid-Autumn Festival, which

lasts from October 1 to 8, thepaper.cn reported on Friday.

The report says that almost 710 million domestic trips will be made

during the holiday, up 10 percent this year, and six million Chinese will travel abroad. The

tourism industry is expected to rake in 590 billion RMB ($88.4 billion) during the period.

The report also shows that people in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and

Shenzhen are more inclined to travel compared with those in other cities. The per capita

expenditure for domestic trips is about 3,200 yuan and 9,800 yuan for outbound

tourism.

Popular tourist destinations in China include Beijing, Yunnan, Hainan,

Zhejiang, Guangxi, Fujian, Hunan, Sichuan, Shanghai, and Guangdong.

As for outbound tourism, the report shows that 70 percent of Chinese

tourists prefer Asia, among which 45 percent prefer Southeast Asia, followed by Hong

Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

However, the report also points out that the number of Chinese tourists

to South Korea will see a sharp decline of 70 percent during the holiday, while Thailand

has become the most popular destination for Chinese tourists.

In addition, a third of outbound Chinese tourists prefer destinations

with visa-free or visa-on-arrival policies, like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Russia,

Cambodia, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal.