Over 65,000 candidates to appear for medical entry test on Sunday

LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP): Over 65,000 candidates including 41,000

female and 24,000 male, will appear in the Punjab medical & dental

colleges admission test (MDCAT) on Sunday.

The test would be conducted by the University of Health

Sciences (UHS).

The Punjab government has finalised arrangements for the

test and deputed senior bureaucrats as monitoring officers,

whereas medical professors will conduct the test.

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of respective districts will act as focal persons to look after the arrangements

for the test. The UHS has deputed around 5,500 invigilators and

1,000 superintendents and deputy superintendents to conduct the test.

The test will be held simultaneously at 28 centres established

in 13 cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, DG Khan, and Hassan Abdal.

The test would start at 9am. The candidates, however, must reach

their respective centres at least one hour before the commencement

of the test.

In Lahore, there are eight centres established at the Examination

Halls of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lawrence

Road; Examination Halls of Punjab University, Wahdat Road; Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Wahdat Road; University of Education, Township; Lahore College for Women University, Jail Road; Govt

Postgraduate College for Women Samanabad; Divisional Public School Model

Town and Government College of Science, Wahdat Road, where around

19,000 candidates will sit the test.

Briefing about the arrangement, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Junaid

Sarfraz Khan said that the Punjab chief secretary had directed all departments concerned to make immaculate arrangements for smooth and flawless conduct of the admission test.

Restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 on the entry of unauthorised persons to the premises of examination centres, UHS VC

added.

Emergency healthcare services will be ensured at all centres,

while the nearest teaching hospital or district headquarters hospital

would be on high alert to ensure a state of readiness to meet any emergency.

The UHS has already issued roll number slips and instructions to

the candidates. Candidates are not allowed to bring any cell-phones, calculators, laptops, watches or notes to the test centres.

This year, the candidates would compete for 3,405 MBBS seats

in 17 public sector medical colleges and 216 BDS seats in three public dental colleges of the province. Also, there are 2,590 MBBS seats

available in 21 private medical colleges and 555 BDS seats in nine

private dental colleges affiliated with the university.