Over 60 LPG-air mix plants being set up

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): The government is setting up over

60 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-air mix plants in selected areas to

facilitate consumers where natural gas supply has not reached.

Two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), would establish the

plants in their respective far flung areas at an estimated cost of

Rs 1353.29 million.

“The companies will set up the LPG-air mix plants and supply

lines using their own funds,” official sources in the Ministry of

Petroleum and Natural Resources told APP.

The companies would set up 30 air mix plants each on their

respective transmission network in the areas of Azad Jammu and

Kashmir, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and backward areas of

Balochistan.

The setting up of the LPG-air mix plants would save these

areas from the rapid deforestation due to use of trees as firewood,

they added.

Recently, they said, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)

has also approved setting up of LPG-air mix plants at Murree

(Kurbagla, Dewal, Company Bagh and Tret), Awaran and Bella.

Answering a question, the sources informed that private sector

had also been allowed to establish their own LPG-air mix plants for

housing colonies subject to fulfillment of all codal formalities

required for the purpose.