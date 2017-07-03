Over 60 LPG-air mix plants being set up

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): The government is setting up over
60 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-air mix plants in selected areas to
facilitate consumers where natural gas supply has not reached.
Two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), would establish the
plants in their respective far flung areas at an estimated cost of
Rs 1353.29 million.
“The companies will set up the LPG-air mix plants and supply
lines using their own funds,” official sources in the Ministry of
Petroleum and Natural Resources told APP.
The companies would set up 30 air mix plants each on their
respective transmission network in the areas of Azad Jammu and
Kashmir, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and backward areas of
Balochistan.
The setting up of the LPG-air mix plants would save these
areas from the rapid deforestation due to use of trees as firewood,
they added.
Recently, they said, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)
has also approved setting up of LPG-air mix plants at Murree
(Kurbagla, Dewal, Company Bagh and Tret), Awaran and Bella.
Answering a question, the sources informed that private sector
had also been allowed to establish their own LPG-air mix plants for
housing colonies subject to fulfillment of all codal formalities
required for the purpose.
