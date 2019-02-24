Over 60 Chinese delegates confirm participation in Texpo-2019 to be held in Lahore

BEIJING, Feb 24 (APP):Over 60 Chinese delegates have confirmed their participation in the second edition of Texpo scheduled to be held in Lahore from April 11-14 to promote Pakistani textile industry.

“We are expecting the largest international delegation from China as so far over 60 companies have got themselves registered at the Texpo,” Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Badar u Zaman told APP here on Sunday.