Over 500 civilians killed in Iraq violence in March: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 2 (APP): Terrorist acts, violence and

armed conflicts across Iraq killed 543 civilians and wounded

561 others in March, the United Nations Assistance Mission for

Iraq (UNAMI) has said.

A UNAMI statement said the figures of casualties do not

include security members, as the Iraqi military declined to

give information about casualties among the troops.

Ninewa was the most affected Governorate, with 541

casualties (367 killed, 174 injured). Baghdad Governorate

followed 84 killed and 246 injured, and Salah al-Din had 38 killed

and 69 injured.

According to information obtained by UNAMI from the Health

Directorate in Anbar, the Governorate suffered a total of 90

civilian casualties (32 killed and 58 injured). Figures were

updated until 29 March, inclusive.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG)

for Iraq, Jan Kubis, condemned continued deliberate targeting

of civilians by the Daesh terrorists and praised the Government

of Iraq’s efforts to protect civilians during the fighting in

Mosul.

“The terrorists have used every possible wicked way to

inflict casualties on civilians. Two car bombs killed or

wounded many in the Baghdad area last month. In western

Mosul, Daesh terrorists have forcibly transferred civilians,

holding them as human shields as they retreated or at

strategic locations in densely populated areas. In cases,

Daesh has placed civilians in booby-trapped buildings that

its terrorists used to launch attacks on government forces,

shot at civilians attempting to flee to Iraqi security

lines or deliberately shelled civilian areas,” Kubis

said.

The SRSG said Iraqi Security Forces have spared no effort

to protect civilians.

“I welcome the commitment of the Government of Iraq to

the protection of civilians in the conduct of military

operations and their reiteration that the protection of

their citizens is an absolute priority,” Kubis said.