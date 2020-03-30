Over 50 quarantine centers established in GB: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that over 50 quarantine centers had been established in the Gilgit Baltistan to take care of coronavirus affectees.

In a statement, he said that federal government was in constant touch with the governments of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for providing assistance to deal with the coronavirus threat.

The Minister said, “We are moving in the right direction to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus that badly affected the world including Pakistan”.

He said that the federal government was providing all possible assistance to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to effectively tackle the coronavirus.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that federal, provincial; AJK and GB governments were enhancing their capacity for the testing of coronavirus gradually.

He said that medical staff working as frontline soldiers had been provided all protective equipment.

The minister advised citizens to follow guidelines given by government and World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent coronavirus.

He lauded Pakistan Army, administration and other government agencies for working day and night to protect the citizens from the coronavirus.

He thanked the government of China for extending cooperation to deal with the coronavirus.