Over 49,000 fresh graduates granted paid internship under PMYTS

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Over forty-nine thousand fresh graduates have been granted 12-month paid internship in public and private sector organizations under Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme.

According to Economic Survey, the initiative had been taken by the government for socio-economic development of youth in order to get productive jobs, Radio Pakistan reported.

A number of other initiatives had also been introduced including Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan in which over eighteen billion rupees have been disbursed so far.

Under Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme over six billion rupees have been awarded to people in forty-four districts.

In Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program 73,627 youth both male and female has so far been trained.

In phase-II of Prime Minister’s Program for Provision of Laptops to Talented Students, 200,000 laptops have been delivered to HEC recognized universities across the country. The distribution of laptops to students is in process.

Under Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme over six billion have been released since 2012-17. Higher Education Commission has paid around 5.74 billion tuition fee to deserving students of less developed areas.