UNITED NATIONS, Jul 09 (APP):Over 460,000 suspected cholera cases have been recorded in war-torn Yemen so far this year — a sharp rise from the 380,000 cases for all of 2018, according to a UN spokesman .

Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq says 705 suspected cholera deaths have been recorded since January — a dramatic increase from the 75 deaths in the same period last year.

Moreover, approximately 200,000 children are suspected of contracting the disease in 2019, Farhan Haq said.