Over 4000,000 new students enrolled in educational institutions due to improveemnt in educational sector: Baligh

Islamabad, November 14, (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training Engineer Balighur Rehman said on Tuesday that for the first time services of experts from international and national level having representation from provinces were hired for revision of curriculum from class one to five which would be implemented at federal level from next year.He said that due to exceptional improvement in educational sector over 4000,000 new students were enrolled in the educational institutions of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with global day of hand washing here the education minister said that children were future of the nation it was responsibility of the elders to provide better education of training to them.

He said that in the new curriculum being introduced at federal level,cleanliness and hygiene has been given special attention.

Balighur Rehman said that at international level concept of global citizenship is being given great importance.

The minister further said that Sustainable Development Goals unit has been established in the his ministry.

He said that in Islamabad capital schools toilets were available in hundred per cent schools while over a dozen model toilets were also being built.

The minister said that the participants of the event have made the pledge to work for creation of awareness on the importance of hand washing in the society.

He said that millennium development goals could not be achieved as no meeting could be held for two years,on the other hand when SDGS were being finalized, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself went to the United Nations to attend signing ceremony.

After signing of SDGs agreement the role of Marriyum Aurangzeb in establishment and making the SDGs secretariat a success was praise worthy,he added.

Baligh said that since coming to power in 2013,the present government of PML-N has been striving for achieving not only SDGs targets but also economic which was evident from robust growth of gross domestic product.

Similarly, law and order situation has improved a lot due to present government policies and sacrifices of the armed forces,police,law enforcement agencies and the general public.He reminded that in the rule of the dictator Swat,FATA and Karachi situation was totally out of control.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi was working with same dedication on educational reform programme.

He said that in 2013 in Punjab 78 per cent schools had toilets while KPK 79 schools had toilets. After three years 99 percent schools in Punjab have toilets while in KPK now 88 schools have toilets.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the government was taking practical steps to improve hygiene and sanitation condition in the country and several target have been achieved in this connection.

Our religion Islam especially preaches about cleanliness and educating children was key factor as they are future builders of the nation,he remarked.

He said that under PM’s educational reforms programme 22 educational institutions have been upgraded while work in 200 more institutions was going on.He said that education institutions of the federal capital were being transformed into model institutions and the provinces would replicate them.

He said that the educational reforms programme was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Mariam Nawaz patronized the scheme and the programme was continuing with full vigour.