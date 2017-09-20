UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (APP): More than 40 million people around the world were victims of modern slavery, forced labour and forced marriage in 2016, a United Nations study has found, revealing the true scale of such practices that disproportionately affect women and girls.
Global estimates of modern slavery: Forced labour and forced marriage
show that among the victims, about 25 million were in forced labour, and 15 million were in forced marriage.
Over 40 mln people caught in modern slavery, 152 mln in child labour: UN
