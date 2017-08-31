Over 2m flock to Mina as Hajj begins

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): More than two million Muslims from

around the world arrived in Mina to spend the day of Tarwiyah and

follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Pilgrims will then head to Mount Arafat on Thursday.

According to Arab news , thousands of security men

accompanied the flows of pilgrims along Mina’s wide roads, bridges

and tunnels.

Their journey went smoothly despite the huge number of

vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic patrols were assisted by

security forces in their efforts to organize the traffic, guide

pilgrims and maintain security.

The Ministry of Health is offering medical and health care

services to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season by providing

thousands of doctors, nurses and specialists appointed to serve

pilgrims.

These members work at hospitals near the holy sites and

Makkah. The ministry assists the relevant authorities in carrying

out the general emergency plan and dealing with emergencies that

might arise during the pilgrims’ stop in Mina and Jamaarat bridge.

Along with the ministry, medical service departments of the

National Guard Ministry, and the Defense Ministry and its

hospitals appointed hundreds of their members to offer medical and

treatment services to pilgrims at the holy sites.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) is providing its

services through thousands of members appointed to serve Hajjis.

The organization designated a fleet of 100 ambulances spread

throughout the holy sites.