Over 21 percent growth in net tax collection in two months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): The net tax collection by Federal

Board of Revenue (FBR) during the first two months of the current

fiscal year increased by 21.02 percent as against the same period of

last year.

The gross revenue collection during July-August (2017-18)

witnessed growth of 24 per cent as compared to the corresponding

period of last year, however after paying the refunds the net

collection remained 21.02 percent.

The FBR paid refunds Rs36 billion in July-August (2017-18)

compared to the refunds of Rs17 billion in July-August (2016-17),

according to official sources.

The FBR has also launched a robust awareness campaign

utilizing electronic as well as social media for sensitizing

existing as well as potential taxpayers to file their returns by the

due date which is September 30, 2017.

An active liaison was being maintained with corporate employers

to ensure maximum filing of income tax returns, they added.

In the next phase trade bodies, tax bars and Chambers of

Commerce and Trade would be engaged to facilitate and ensure filing

of maximum number of returns.