Over 21 percent growth in net tax collection in two months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): The net tax collection by Federal
Board of Revenue (FBR) during the first two months of the current
fiscal year increased by 21.02 percent as against the same period of
last year.
The gross revenue collection during July-August (2017-18)
witnessed growth of 24 per cent as compared to the corresponding
period of last year, however after paying the refunds the net
collection remained 21.02 percent.
The FBR paid refunds Rs36 billion in July-August (2017-18)
compared to the refunds of Rs17 billion in July-August (2016-17),
according to official sources.
The FBR has also launched a robust awareness campaign
utilizing electronic as well as social media for sensitizing
existing as well as potential taxpayers to file their returns by the
due date which is September 30, 2017.
An active liaison was being maintained with corporate employers
to ensure maximum filing of income tax returns, they added.
In the next phase trade bodies, tax bars and Chambers of
Commerce and Trade would be engaged to facilitate and ensure filing
of maximum number of returns.
