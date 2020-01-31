Over 200,000 youth applies for PM’s Hunarmand Pakistan Program

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Over 200,000 youth from across the country have applied for the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Program (Skill for All), launched by the government this month for socio-economic development of young people.

“Interviews of the applicants have been started at over 500 technical and vocational training institutions of the country,” an official of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) told APP on Friday.

He said the government had allocated Rs 30 billion for ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ under which the youth would be equipped with market-oriented skills.

Some 170,000 youth would be benefited through the ‘Skill for All’ programme, including 50,000 in high-tech trades like artificial intelligence, block chain programming, internet of things, networking and cloud computing and advance Programming.

To a query, he said 30 per cent seats would be reserved for women candidates under the ‘Skill for All’ project.