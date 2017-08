Over 200 students of various varsities visit HIT

RAWALPINDI, August 1 (APP): A delegation of over two hundred young

students from various educational institutions of Pakistan Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) as part of ongoing annual internship programme by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The students were excited to see production potential of the defence

industry, ISPR said.

HIT Chairman Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf interacted with the students and

highlighted contributions of HIT towards self-reliance in defence equipment.

During the visit the students showed keen interest and asked questions

related to defence capabilities of Pakistan vis-a-vis existing and emerging security challenges.