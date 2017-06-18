Over 2 m trees planted under PM’s Green Pakistan Programme

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): More than two million indigenous

trees have been planted throughout the country so far under the

Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme (GPP).

“Launched on February 9 by the prime minister, the Green

Pakistan Programme aims to reinvigorate country’s ailing forestry

sector through large-scale tree plantation, protect and conserve

wildlife and their habitats for revival of overall biodiversity,

which is in dire’s strait because of years’ over-exploitation or

sustainable use of natural resources,” Climate Change Ministry

spokesperson Mohammad Saleem said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the ambitious programme – hammered out by the

forest wing of the Ministry of Climate Change in consultation

with forest, biodiversity and environmental experts of national and

global repute as well as all provincial and FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan

and Azad Jammu & Kashmir administrative regions’ forest and wildlife

departments – palpably reflected the prime minister’s vision of

Green Pakistan and serious interest in protection and conservation

of forest and wildlife resources.

While giving break-up of the trees planted between February

and May 2017 in all parts of the country, the spokesperson said that

more than 1.051 million trees have been planted in

Punjab province, followed by 409,300 trees in Sindh, 202,000 trees

in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 232,400 trees in Balochistan, 130,500 in

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 86,330 trees in Gilgit Baltistan and 87,000

trees in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The spokesperson said further that 9.58 million tree saplings

are in different nurseries set up in various parts of the country

under the Greep Programme.

“These more 9.58 plants will be planted across the country in

next few months, particularly in watershed and those areas, which

are vulnerable to floods, land erosion, land slides and where

desertification is expanding,” Mohammad Saleem explained and added,

these tree plantation and nurseries’ development activities were

being carried out in active collaboration with provincial forest and

wildlife department.

He said that a viable mechanism had been hammered out to

ensure maximum survival of the tree sampling through utmost care. In

this regard, local forest communities are also being engaged for

their direct involvement in the tree plantation and their care.

Under the five-year ambitious Green Pakistan Programme, he

said 100 million trees would be planted till 2021 at a cost of

Rs 10 billion. Fifty percent of the cost would be met by provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and FATA regions while remainder would be extended on yearly basis by the federal government.

Highlighting the unprecedented importance of forests in

dealing with various climate change induced threats, particularly

floods, desertification, wind erosion, storm-rains and heavy winds,

he said that forests remained a major workable solution to the

negative fallouts of climate change on Pakistan’s socio-economic

sectors and lives as well as livelihoods of the people, particularly

agriculture and growing air pollution.

“Role of forests in tackling climate change impacts,

particularly floods, soil, wind and river erosions, sea-level rise,

erratic and torrential rains, is now being recognised globally and

so by the present Pakistani government,” he said.

He said that the PML-N led government is abreast of the

country’s exacerbating vulnerability to the climate change impacts

and was taking all-out measures to boost climate-resilience of the

country.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ambitious Green Pakistan

Programme is a clear indicator of the present government’s

unquestionable seriousness towards protecting socio-economic

sectors, lives and livelihoods of the people from the climate change

impacts, which have shown rise in frequency and intensity,” the

spokesperson stressed.

Pakistan is home to forests over around four million hectares,

which constitutes to be five percent of the total land mass of the

country.

“But the country loses forests over some 27,000 hectares every

year and over 50 percent of the wood harvested as a result of

deforestation is used for cooking, heating in households without

access to gas for these basic purposes.

This trend of deforestation, however, has exposed the country

to the negative fallouts of the global warming-induced climate

change impacts,” he highlighted.

To overcome deforestation, the climate change ministry has

boosted its efforts and is in close contact with the provincial

forest departments and those of the Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu &

Kashmir and FATA regions to make the Green Pakistan Programme (GPP)a success story in the region, which has been well applauded by the international, regional and national forest conservationists,

environmentalists and climatologists.