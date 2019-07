UNITED NATIONS, Jul 30 (APP):Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflict in Afghanistan as 1,366 of them were killed and 2,446 injured in the first half of 2019, the UN said in a report on Tuesday.

The latest figures from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), released in the report, showed a 27 per cent drop in casualties for the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, which was a record.