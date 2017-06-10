Over 1,200 Afghan refugee students benefitted from DAFI scholarship

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Over 1,200 Afghan refugee students who are living in Pakistan have got benefit from the German-funded Albert Einstein Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), scholarship.

An official source told APP here on Saturday that this year

United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Government

of Germany marked 25th years of the German-funded Albert Einstein

Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), that provides means for

refugees to pursue a higher education, said a press release here on

Saturday.

There are currently some 115 DAFI scholarship holders studying

at different universities across Pakistan.

Since 1992, the programme has provided financial support

scholarships to refugees to study at universities and colleges in

the countries where they have sought refuge. DAFI is the only global

programme helping refugees access higher education.

These students are enrolled in courses covering agriculture

and forestry, social and behavioral sciences, commercial and

business administration, computer science, medical science and

healthcare, natural sciences, engineering, law and mass

communication.

Enrolment process for the 2017 scholarships programme begins

in August.

The DAFI scholarships have made a substantial contribution to

the education and development of many young, talented refugees,

enabling them to expand their horizons and explore their full

potential.