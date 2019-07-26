Over 116,000 pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):As many as 116,000 Pakistan pilgrims including 83,000 government and 33,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj, said spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday.

According to a whatsApp message received here from Makkah, 35,000 intending pilgrims of government scheme were still at Madina Munawwara. A total of 176 officials and officers of ministry were serving the pilgrims in Makkah. 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics.