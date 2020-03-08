Over 100,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases reported globally

BEIJING, Mar 8 (APP):The novel coronavirus outbreak, first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has spread across China and abroad with confirmed cases exceeding 100,000 globally.

According to the latest data issued by China’s National Health Commission on Sunday, over 80,859 confirmed cases with 3,100 deaths have been reported in China including two in Hong Kong and one in Taiwan. So far 57,143 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after the recovery.

At least 25,208 people have been tested positive for coronavirus outside of China and so far this disease has taken lives of over 500 people.

South Korea has the most number of coronavirus patients outside of China with more than 7,100 confirmed cases as of Saturday midnight while the death toll as a result of the deadly disease has climbed at 50.

In Iran, 5,823 infections with 145 deaths have been reported while in the United States the infected persons were over 440 and 19 people have died.

So far 138 cases have been reported by Singapore, 1,159 cases were found in Japan including includes 696 infections from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 from returnees by chartered flights. The death toll in Japan now is 50.

Malaysia has confirmed 10 additional cases, taking the total to 93; the new cases were close contact of a previously infected patient.

In Vietnam, up to 21 people have been infected with the virus while a total of 39 people are infected in India.