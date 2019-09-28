Over 1.1 mln registrations for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):People were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHC) and over 1.1 million citizens have so far been registered.

Online registration would continue till Oct 15, official sources informed adding that the registration process has also been started in Karachi.

“The registration process of NPHS was being continued at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA’s) E Sahulat Franchise Centres and online Website with payment of Rs 250 as fee”, he informed.