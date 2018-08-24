Outgoing US Ambassador pays farewell call on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP):Outgoing US Ambassador in Pakistan, David Hale paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

Army Chief thanked him for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards Pak-US relations, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a

tweet.

The outgoing Ambassador thanked the COAS for contributions of Pakistan Army towards regional peace and stability.