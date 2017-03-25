Outgoing UN official praises South Asian troops’ services to UN peacekeeping operations

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 25 (APP): Herve Ladsous, the outgoing French
diplomat who headed the UN Department for Peacekeeping for over five
years, Friday paid tributes to Pakistan and three other South Asian
nations for providing a large number of troops to the world’s flagship activity.
“The largest contributors rotate between India, Pakistan, Bangladesh,”
he said at his farewell press conference at UN Headquarters in New York. “They are usually among the three or four largest contributors. They give
us large numbers but also good people, people who are well trained, who
are well equipped and in most cases behave correctly; We had a few cases
of disciplinary nature, but not huge numbers.”
Ladsous also praised the services of Lt. General Maqsood Ahmed, the
Pakistan general who was until recently the U.N. Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations.
“I should not forget that I worked for three years during my tenure
with Gen. Maqsood, the splendid Pakistani general, (who) was my military advisor and I can tell you we got along very well,” he said.
“Countries of the region, yes, they have been very active peacekeepers,
they have paid the price, unfortunately, in terms of casualties, but I appreciated very much their role and their contribution during my tenure.”