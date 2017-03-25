Outgoing UN official praises South Asian troops’ services to UN peacekeeping operations

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 25 (APP): Herve Ladsous, the outgoing French

diplomat who headed the UN Department for Peacekeeping for over five

years, Friday paid tributes to Pakistan and three other South Asian

nations for providing a large number of troops to the world’s flagship activity.

“The largest contributors rotate between India, Pakistan, Bangladesh,”

he said at his farewell press conference at UN Headquarters in New York. “They are usually among the three or four largest contributors. They give

us large numbers but also good people, people who are well trained, who

are well equipped and in most cases behave correctly; We had a few cases

of disciplinary nature, but not huge numbers.”

Ladsous also praised the services of Lt. General Maqsood Ahmed, the

Pakistan general who was until recently the U.N. Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations.

“I should not forget that I worked for three years during my tenure

with Gen. Maqsood, the splendid Pakistani general, (who) was my military advisor and I can tell you we got along very well,” he said.

“Countries of the region, yes, they have been very active peacekeepers,

they have paid the price, unfortunately, in terms of casualties, but I appreciated very much their role and their contribution during my tenure.”