Outgoing Naval Chief pays farewell call on President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah paid a farewell call on President Mamnoon Hussain here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Appreciating the services of Admiral Zakaullah for Pakistan Navy, the

President said his professional manner had not only strengthened the naval

defence, but also increased the confidence of the people on Pakistan Navy.

The President hoped that his successor would complete the projects

initiated in his tenure in a befitting manner.

He extended best wishes to the outgoing Naval Chief and hoped that he

would continue to utilize his experience for the progress of the country in future as well.