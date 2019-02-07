Outcomes of PCB’s Board of governors meeting

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP):The 52nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG) considered and discussed a wide ranger of matter related to cricket here at Thursday at the National Cricket Academy.

“The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chairman, PCB, Ehsan Mani lasted over six hours,” said a spokesman of the PCB.

The meeting discussed the following matters,

(Pakistan men’s cricket)

The BoG had a detailed and constructive discussion on the performance of the Pakistan cricket team and players’ selection criteria. Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and selection committee member, Wasim Haider, attended the meeting on special invitation and shared their thoughts, strategy and analysis.

Inzamam informed the BoG that the broader selection guidelines and principles included player performances, conditions in which the performances were recorded, judgment of the selectors and looking into the future. The chief selector admitted there was room for improvement in the team’s performance across all three formats, but emphasised that the side was heading in the right direction since his panel took over in 2016. He cited the examples of the teams’ past and present rankings, and assured the BoG that the youngsters were on the verge of establishing themselves as the cornerstone of Pakistan cricket’s future.

It was unanimously agreed that more stadia with upgraded cricketing facilities that provide equal contest between the bat and the ball needed to be provided so that the cricketers can show their true mettle. It was also suggested that the scope of player education at the age-group level should be re-introduced and broadened so that the cricketers can play their role in improving and enhancing the image of Pakistan.

There was consensus in maintaining the primacy of domestic cricket, revival and significance of junior cricket teams’ tours and reviewing the overall cricket scheduling to ensure the players’ workload was being better managed. The BoG also noted the Pakistan cricket team played 50 days of cricket in the past 123 days, including eight Tests, eight ODIs and nine T20Is with travel in between.

The BoG also thanked and appreciated Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Haider for their briefing and termed the interaction informative.

“It was a positive interaction in which the BoG members got an opportunity to get firsthand information on the team’s performance and selection process. A number of good suggestions were bounced off, which will be taken on board as part of our strategy to provide an environment to the Pakistan cricket team where they can produce their best performances.”

“The BoG was satisfied with the briefing and thanked Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Haider for providing their insight on the Pakistan cricket team. The BoG has reiterated its support for the Pakistan cricket team and wished them well in the upcoming assignments,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.

(Domestic cricket structure)

The Task Force for the domestic cricket structure made a presentation to the BoG on the proposed structure. The BoG expressed their satisfaction on the progress made and agreed that the under consideration structure was competitive and will produce high quality cricket.

It was agreed that once the parameters and concept have been finalised and agreed, this will be presented to the BoG for approval before being rolled into Pakistan cricket.

“I want to commend the Task Force on the progress they have made in the new proposed domestic cricket structure that focuses on quality over quantity, clarifies the role of the departments and, provides opportunities to improve and enhance the capabilities and capacities of the regions. The Task Force is making good progress and I think they will soon be able to present the best model designed for Pakistan cricket to the BoG for approval,” Mani said.

(Women’s cricket)

The BoG congratulated the Sindh government and the PCB for the successful staging of the West Indies women’s cricket team’s tour to Karachi for three T20Is. The BoG also recorded its appreciation to Cricket West Indies for agreeing to send their side and supporting the PCB in its efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

The BoG was informed that the West Indies women were extremely satisfied and happy with the arrangements and left for Dubai with a good and positive impression of Karachi and passion for cricket, including women’s cricket, in Pakistan.

The BoG also commended Sana Mir on becoming the first Asian and sixth overall to complete 100 T20Is. The BoG also noted the women’s team’s performance in the series and wished them well for the upcoming matches.

(HBL Pakistan Super League)

The BoG was updated on the arrangements for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which commences on 14 February in Dubai. The BoG was informed that the official anthem was launched on 18 January, while the event team was working hard on the opening ceremony at which a number of world renowned artists will perform, including Junoon and American rapper Pitbull.

The BoG was also briefed on the issues facing the franchisees and informed it that through the efforts of the PCB and the franchisees, the federal government had given a tax exemption from 1 July 2019, while efforts were underway to get exemption or reduction in tax rates from the Punjab government.

(Other matters)

The BoG approved the PCB’s Anti-Racism Code, which comes into effect immediately with the HBL PSL 2019. The Code mirror’s the ICC Anti-Corruption Code with slight modifications.

It was agreed as part of good governance practices and transparency, quarterly financial statements will be shared and discussed at the future BoG meetings.