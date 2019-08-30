Outcomes of 55th PCB BoG meeting

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP):The Board of Governors of Pakistan Cricket Board has constituted a three-member Nominations Committee to strengthen the governance structure of the PCB, and in accordance with Clause 41 of the PCB Constitution 2019.

This decision was taken at the 55th PCB Board of Governors meeting, held here on Friday under the chairmanship of the PCB chairman, here on Friday.

The committee will be chaired by Asad Ali Khan and will comprise Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, will act as Secretary of the committee, said a spokesman of the PCB.

“The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, Election commissioner, Deputy election commissioner and adjudicators,” he said. He said that amongst the four independent directors, there will be, for the first time in the PCB’s history, a female director.