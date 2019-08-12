Our resolve to solve Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace: COAS

Ejaz Shah

LINE OF CONTROL, Aug 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagh sector and spent the first day of Eid ul Azha with troops deployed there to defend the motherland.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said the government had initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis. “Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace.”

He said India was trying to shift the global attention away from the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) to the LoC and Pakistan, and for that purpose it could do anything. “We must not give them any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in IOJ&K.”